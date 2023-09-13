Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leaders Brief Guam Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee [Image 8 of 9]

    Military Leaders Brief Guam Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee

    GUAM

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TUMON, Guam (Sept. 8, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) speaks to the Guam Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee during a meeting at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Sept. 8. Military commanders met to provide insight on upcoming events and exercises in Guam, including discussions about Typhoon Mawar recovery projects, which impacted the island in May 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Guam
    Chamber of Commerce
    JRM

