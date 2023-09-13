Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing [Image 5 of 5]

    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing

    YELLOW SEA

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer William Faffler 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group and U.S. Navy Sailors with amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) man the rails on the flight deck during a pass and review exercise in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. landing at the Battle of Incheon, Sept 15, 2023, in the Yellow Sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Faffler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 8023612
    VIRIN: 230915-M-GC406-1077
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: YELLOW SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 William Faffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing
    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing
    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing
    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing
    3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Incheon
    LHA 6
    USS America
    3d MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT