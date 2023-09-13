U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group and U.S. Navy Sailors with amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) man the rails on the flight deck during a pass and review exercise in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. landing at the Battle of Incheon, Sept 15, 2023, in the Yellow Sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Faffler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 01:12 Photo ID: 8023611 VIRIN: 230915-M-GC406-1016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.44 MB Location: YELLOW SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d MLG Marines man the rails for 73rd Anniversary of Incheon Landing [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 William Faffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.