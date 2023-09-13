Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Dwayne Younger Airman of the Week [Image 9 of 9]

    SrA Dwayne Younger Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2015

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dwayne Younger, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadon weapons load crew member from Denton, Texas was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    18th AMXS
    Naoto Anazawa
    AOW
    SrA Dwayne Younger

