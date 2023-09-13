SrA Dwayne Younger Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dwayne Younger, 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadon weapons load crew member from Denton, Texas was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

