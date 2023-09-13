Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulation Maj. Hannon!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander, gives a speech about Maj. H. D. Hannon, the brigade's S1 OIC, on July 20, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Maj. Hannon served the brigade for 2 years, he is now PCSing to his next duty station and being recognized for his dedicated work. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Pfc. Minjo Cheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulation Maj. Hannon! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

