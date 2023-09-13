Congratulation Maj. Hannon!

U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander, gives a speech about Maj. H. D. Hannon, the brigade's S1 OIC, on July 20, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Maj. Hannon served the brigade for 2 years, he is now PCSing to his next duty station and being recognized for his dedicated work. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Pfc. Minjo Cheon)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|8023532
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-QO916-3100
|Resolution:
|2048x1417
|Size:
|918.38 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
