U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nichols Curry, 1st Signal Brigade CSM, Maj. H. D. Hannon, 1st Signal Brigade S1 OIC, and Col. Christopher McCure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander pose for a picture at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 26, 2023. They posed for a picture after Maj. Hannon received an award for his dedicated service to the brigade as he was getting ready to PCS to his next duty station. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 8023531 VIRIN: 230726-A-QO916-8955 Resolution: 2048x1350 Size: 692.56 KB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulation Maj. Hannon! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.