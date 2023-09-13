Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulation Maj. Hannon!

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nichols Curry, 1st Signal Brigade CSM, Maj. H. D. Hannon, 1st Signal Brigade S1 OIC, and Col. Christopher McCure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander pose for a picture at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 26, 2023. They posed for a picture after Maj. Hannon received an award for his dedicated service to the brigade as he was getting ready to PCS to his next duty station. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

