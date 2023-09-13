Congratulation Maj. Hannon!

U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander, presents an award to Maj. H. D. Hannon, the brigade's S1 Officer In Charge (OIC), on July 26, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Maj. Hannon Served as the S1 OIC for 1st Signal Brigade for over two years and is now getting ready to PCS to his next duty station after being an exemplary S1 OIC for 1 Signal Brigade and greatly supporting the mission on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Cpl. Minjo Cheon)

