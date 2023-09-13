Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulation Maj. Hannon! [Image 2 of 5]

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher McClure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander, presents an award to Maj. H. D. Hannon, the brigade's S1 Officer In Charge (OIC), on July 26, 2023, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Maj. Hannon Served as the S1 OIC for 1st Signal Brigade for over two years and is now getting ready to PCS to his next duty station after being an exemplary S1 OIC for 1 Signal Brigade and greatly supporting the mission on the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by ROKA Cpl. Minjo Cheon)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 8023530
    VIRIN: 230726-A-QO916-1477
    Resolution: 2048x1355
    Size: 739.67 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulation Maj. Hannon! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

