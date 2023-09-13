U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nichols Curry, 1st Signal Brigade CSM, Maj. H. D. Hannon, 1st Signal Brigade S1 OIC, and Col. Christopher McCure, 1st Signal Brigade Commander pose for a picture at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 26, 2023. They posed for a picture after Maj. Hannon received an award for his dedicated service to the brigade as he was getting ready to PCS to his next duty station. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|8023529
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-QO916-5644
|Resolution:
|2048x1542
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulation Maj. Hannon! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT