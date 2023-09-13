25th ID Honors Veterans during Installation Tour

U.S. military veterans with the Forever Young Veterans program pose with 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Soldiers following a meet and greet during an installation tour, Sept. 13, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers enrolled in the academy’s Air Assault course, had the opportunity to speak with previous 25th Inf. Div. and Hawaii–affiliated Soldiers who served during WWII, the Vietnam War and the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Location: HI, US