    25th ID Honors Veterans during Installation Tour [Image 2 of 4]

    25th ID Honors Veterans during Installation Tour

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. military veterans with the Forever Young Veterans program pose with 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Soldiers following a meet and greet during an installation tour, Sept. 13, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers enrolled in the academy’s Small-Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) course, had the opportunity to speak with previous 25th Inf. Div. Soldiers who served during the Vietnam War and Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard

