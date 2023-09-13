25th ID Honors Veterans during Installation Tour

U.S. military veterans with the Forever Young Veterans program pose with 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Soldiers following a meet and greet during an installation tour, Sept. 13, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers enrolled in the academy’s Small-Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) course, had the opportunity to speak with previous 25th Inf. Div. Soldiers who served during the Vietnam War and Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Location: HI, US