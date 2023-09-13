U.S. military veterans with the Forever Young Veterans program speak with 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Soldiers during an installation tour, Sept. 13, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Forever Young program is a Memphis-based nonprofit organization geared toward U.S. military veterans 65 and older that assists with returning them to their former battlegrounds, reuniting them with their previous units and granting veterans individual wishes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)
25th ID Honors Veterans during Installation Tour
