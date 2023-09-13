Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford Conducts Swim Call [Image 12 of 12]

    Ford Conducts Swim Call

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Kolmel 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) swim in the Adriatic Sea after jumping from one of Gerald R. Ford's aircraft elevators during Gerald R. Ford's first swim call, Sept. 14, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 20:59
    Photo ID: 8023397
    VIRIN: 230914-N-IT566-1220
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ford Conducts Swim Call [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    IT566

