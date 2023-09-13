Ford Conducts Swim Call

Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) swim in the Adriatic Sea after jumping from one of Gerald R. Ford's aircraft elevators during Gerald R. Ford's first swim call, Sept. 14, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA