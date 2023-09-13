Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium

Special Operation Command Central holds a Q&A session during a women’s symposium, at MacDill Air Force Base on Sept. 12, 2023. This year’s theme “Beyond Limits” offered opportunities for personal and professional development with a focus on the issues of retention, professional growth, and reasons behind why women continue to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

