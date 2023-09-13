Special Operation Command Central holds a Q&A session during a women’s symposium, at MacDill Air Force Base on Sept. 12, 2023. This year’s theme “Beyond Limits” offered opportunities for personal and professional development with a focus on the issues of retention, professional growth, and reasons behind why women continue to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8023233
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-YW699-1146
|Resolution:
|3562x2226
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
