U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kendra Williams, Special Operations Command Central intelligence analysis division senior enlisted leaders, talks about adversities she had to overcome while balancing work and personal life during a women’s symposium on Sept. 12, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The event was geared toward educating, enhancing communication, and building leadership and unity across the military and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 8023232 VIRIN: 230912-F-YW699-1093 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.86 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.