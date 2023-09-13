Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium [Image 9 of 10]

    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kendra Williams, Special Operations Command Central intelligence analysis division senior enlisted leaders, talks about adversities she had to overcome while balancing work and personal life during a women’s symposium on Sept. 12, 2023, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The event was geared toward educating, enhancing communication, and building leadership and unity across the military and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:04
    Photo ID: 8023232
    VIRIN: 230912-F-YW699-1093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium
    Leading MacDill beyond limits for women symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MacDill Air Force Base

    Women

    TAGS

    Public Affairs
    Air Force Magazine
    MacDill Air Force
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT