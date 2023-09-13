Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK Navy Conduct PASSEX

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    230913-N-JH293-1327
    PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 11, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sail alongside the Republic of Korea Navy Cheonji-class logistic support ship ROKS Hwacheon (AOE-58) and the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) during a divisional tactics and passing exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:01
    Photo ID: 8023125
    VIRIN: 230913-N-JH293-1327
    Resolution: 3600x2245
    Size: 1014.02 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and ROK Navy Conduct PASSEX, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PASSEX
    partnerships
    Navy
    ships
    Hawaii
    Republic of Korea

