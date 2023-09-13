U.S. and ROK Navy Conduct PASSEX

230913-N-JH293-1327

PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 11, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sail alongside the Republic of Korea Navy Cheonji-class logistic support ship ROKS Hwacheon (AOE-58) and the helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando (ATH-81) during a divisional tactics and passing exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 13. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US