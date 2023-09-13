Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 commemorative climb [Image 3 of 5]

    9/11 commemorative climb

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A firefighter from the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, drinks water following a commemorative stair climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Participants climbed 110 stories in remembrance of the first responders and victims who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 8023036
    VIRIN: 230911-F-WT071-1001
    Resolution: 3387x2258
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 commemorative climb [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9/11 commemorative climb
    9/11 commemorative climb
    9/11 commemorative climb
    9/11 commemorative climb
    9/11 commemorative climb

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    9/11
    Airman Magazine
    AMC
    6ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT