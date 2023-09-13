A firefighter from the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, drinks water following a commemorative stair climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. Participants climbed 110 stories in remembrance of the first responders and victims who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 8023036 VIRIN: 230911-F-WT071-1001 Resolution: 3387x2258 Size: 1.02 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 commemorative climb [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.