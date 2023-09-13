Sean Shillato, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, assistant chief of operations, participates in a commemorative stair climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. The stair climb was held to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11/2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:17 Photo ID: 8023034 VIRIN: 230911-F-WT071-1005 Resolution: 3304x2203 Size: 879.85 KB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 commemorative climb [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.