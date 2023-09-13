Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 commemorative climb [Image 1 of 5]

    9/11 commemorative climb

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sean Shillato, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, assistant chief of operations, participates in a commemorative stair climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. The stair climb was held to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11/2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:17
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 commemorative climb [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    9/11
    Airman Magazine
    AMC
    6ARW

