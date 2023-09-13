Sean Shillato, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron, assistant chief of operations, participates in a commemorative stair climb at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2023. The stair climb was held to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11/2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 16:17
|Photo ID:
|8023034
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-WT071-1005
|Resolution:
|3304x2203
|Size:
|879.85 KB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 commemorative climb [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
