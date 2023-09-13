American Flamingos spotted at MacDill

An American flamingo is seen at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023. American flamingos have been spotted in the Tampa Bay area and along Florida’s Gulf Coast, since Hurricane Idalia in late August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

