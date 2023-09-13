Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Flamingos spotted at MacDill [Image 4 of 5]

    American Flamingos spotted at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An American flamingo and a juvenile American white ibis are spotted at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023. American flamingos have been spotted in the Tampa Bay area and along Florida’s Gulf Coast, since Hurricane Idalia in late August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 15:58
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MacDill Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Environmental
    wildlife
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa
    Nature
    Flamingo

