Moody tests female in-flight bladder relief system

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron holds an Airus bladder relief system at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2023. The new system was tested in an effort to bring the Air Force one step closer to an effective in-flight bladder relief solution for female pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

