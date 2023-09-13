Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody tests female in-flight bladder relief system [Image 3 of 4]

    Moody tests female in-flight bladder relief system

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron holds an Airus bladder relief system at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2023. The new system was tested in an effort to bring the Air Force one step closer to an effective in-flight bladder relief solution for female pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 8022948
    VIRIN: 230829-F-NU502-1048
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Moody tests female in-flight bladder relief system [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Innovation
    23rd Wing
    Bladder Relief System

