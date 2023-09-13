Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRD commander visits Louisville VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 4]

    LRD commander visits Louisville VA Medical Center

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Mark C. Quander visited the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site in Louisville, Kentucky, to learn first-hand about the project by meeting with project team members and as well as participating in a site tour.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    USACE
    Veterans
    Construction

