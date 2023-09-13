U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Mark C. Quander visited the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site in Louisville, Kentucky, to learn first-hand about the project by meeting with project team members and as well as participating in a site tour.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8022842
|VIRIN:
|230913-A-GI410-1008
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRD commander visits Louisville VA Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
