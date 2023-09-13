USACE Buffalo District Biologist Brian Swartz was awarded as the Technical Services Division Distinguished Employee of the Year by Buffalo District commander, Lt. Col. Colby Krug during a tour of the Sandusky Wetland Project site in Sandusky, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023.



Brian was unable to attend the Buffalo District Annual Town Hall where he would have received this award so Buffalo District leadership brought the award to him. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

