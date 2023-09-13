Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technical Services Division Distinguished Employee of the Year

    SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    USACE Buffalo District Biologist Brian Swartz was awarded as the Technical Services Division Distinguished Employee of the Year by Buffalo District commander, Lt. Col. Colby Krug during a tour of the Sandusky Wetland Project site in Sandusky, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023.

    Brian was unable to attend the Buffalo District Annual Town Hall where he would have received this award so Buffalo District leadership brought the award to him. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Sandusky
    Buffalo District
    TSD Employee of the Year

