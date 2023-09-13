Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts 59th Bazaar [Image 2 of 2]

    Ramstein hosts 59th Bazaar

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, thanks the Kaiserslautern Military Community, volunteers and customers at the ribbon cutting for the Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened the bazaar, which is the largest Department of Defense bazaar in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

