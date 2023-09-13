U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, thanks the Kaiserslautern Military Community, volunteers and customers at the ribbon cutting for the Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened the bazaar, which is the largest Department of Defense bazaar in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 8022148 VIRIN: 230913-F-OS112-1054 Resolution: 4854x3240 Size: 970.92 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 59th Bazaar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.