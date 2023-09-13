U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, left, helps cut the ribbon for the Ramstein Bazaar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 14, 2023. The bazaar is an 86th Force Support Squadron event in which the proceeds from the event go back to the community by way of nearly a quarter of a million dollars in grants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 8022147 VIRIN: 230913-F-OS112-1009 Resolution: 5360x3578 Size: 1.61 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 59th Bazaar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.