    Suicide Prevention Month: Connectedness can help save lives [Image 2 of 2]

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Rodney Speed 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Military and Family Counseling office staff brief visitors during the Stomp Out the Stigma event at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2023. These counselors are trained in resilience skills and suicide alertness interventions, which can be important tools for helping save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

    Robins Air Force Base

