Suicide Prevention Month: Connectedness can help save lives

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Military and Family Counseling office staff brief visitors during the Stomp Out the Stigma event at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2023. These counselors are trained in resilience skills and suicide alertness interventions, which can be important tools for helping save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

