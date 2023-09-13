Suicide Prevention Month: Connectedness can help save lives

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Volunteers from the Integrated Resilience office talk with attendees at the Stomp Out the Stigma Suicide Prevention event at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2023. The event kicked off Suicide Prevention Month, where Airmen are encouraged to seek help for themselves or their fellow Wingmen if someone show signs of suicidal thoughts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rodney Speed)

