Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Kelvin Avelar, outgoing command senior enlisted leader for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26, gives a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2023. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Avelar to Sgt. Maj. Trevor Highsmith. MALS-26 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Theodore Bergan)

