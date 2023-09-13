Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26 Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Theodore Bergan 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Kelvin Avelar, outgoing command senior enlisted leader for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26, gives a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2023. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Avelar to Sgt. Maj. Trevor Highsmith. MALS-26 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Theodore Bergan)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:03
    VIRIN: 230912-M-NM793-1022
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 26 Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by SSgt Theodore Bergan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    MALS-26
    2MAW
    Marine Aviation Logistics squadron 26
    relief and appointment

