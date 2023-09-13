Chaplain Lt. Col. Meoshia Wilson speaks during a Department of the Air Force worship service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 08:16
|Photo ID:
|8022002
|VIRIN:
|230910-F-LE393-1735
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DAF worship service [Image 27 of 27], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT