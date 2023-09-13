Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay [Image 13 of 13]

    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Nikolaos Fragos 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 9, 2023) Competitors affiliated with Navy Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, NATO and Hellenic armed forces take part in a 14.5-kilometer run as part of the 20th Eco-Challenge event hosted by NSA Souda Bay and organized and executed by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team on Sept. 9, 2023. Eco-Challenge is an outdoor sports competition held across the Akrotiri Peninsula that is designed to build camaraderie and strengthen the U.S. relationship with NATO and Hellenic military partners. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 05:56
    Photo ID: 8021834
    VIRIN: 230909-O-LW180-9003
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay [Image 13 of 13], by Nikolaos Fragos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay
    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT