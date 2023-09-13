20th Eco-Challenge Competition at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 9, 2023) Rear Adm. Brad J. Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa and Central (EURAFCENT), prepares to compete in a 38.5-kilometer cycle as part of the 20th Eco-Challenge event hosted by NSA Souda Bay and organized and executed by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team on Sept. 9, 2023. Eco-Challenge is an outdoor sports competition held across the Akrotiri Peninsula that is designed to build camaraderie and strengthen the U.S. relationship with NATO and Hellenic military partners. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

