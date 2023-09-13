230913-N-YD864-1063 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 13, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Joey Miranda and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Logan Bulls, both assigned to U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), participate in a flight deck firefighting drill in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 13. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 05:23 Photo ID: 8021816 VIRIN: 230913-N-YD864-1063 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.19 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.