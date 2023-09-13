Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill

    GULF OF OMAN

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230913-N-YD864-1016 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 13, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Joey Miranda, assigned to U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), dons his protective gear during a flight deck firefighting drill in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 13. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 05:23
    Photo ID: 8021814
    VIRIN: 230913-N-YD864-1016
    Resolution: 6202x4135
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill
    USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill
    USS McFaul Conducts Firefighting Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS MCFAUL
    CSG 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT