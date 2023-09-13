9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Camp Darby

To commemorate 9/11/2021, the USAG-Italy Fire Department organized a public Firefighter Challenge, the participants have to complete a series of physical challenges including a charged hose pull, dummy drag, Keiser sled, and tire flip.

The event honors the memories of fallen heroes while highlighting the unwavering commitment of emergency responders worldwide. Its purpose is to ensure the preservation of this legacy for generations to come. Camp Darby, Italy, Sep. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

Date Taken: 09.11.2023