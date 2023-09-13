Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Camp Darby [Image 3 of 18]

    9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    To commemorate 9/11/2021, the USAG-Italy Fire Department organized a public Firefighter Challenge, the participants have to complete a series of physical challenges including a charged hose pull, dummy drag, Keiser sled, and tire flip.
    The event honors the memories of fallen heroes while highlighting the unwavering commitment of emergency responders worldwide. Its purpose is to ensure the preservation of this legacy for generations to come. Camp Darby, Italy, Sep. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

