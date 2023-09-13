Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shoup Congressional Visit

    USS Shoup Congressional Visit

    JAPAN

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Shoup (DDG-86)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (AUGUST 6, 2023) – Triad welcomes Congressional members aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). These five representatives spent their time touring and interacting with sailors. USS Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Principal surface force.

    Date Posted: 09.13.2023
    USS Shoups&rsquo; Congressional Visit

