USS Shoup Congressional Visit

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (AUGUST 6, 2023) – Triad welcomes Congressional members aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). These five representatives spent their time touring and interacting with sailors. USS Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Principal surface force.

