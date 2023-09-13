Strike Fighter Squadron 213 Airborne Change of Command

Sailors assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 prepare to "washdown" the off-going commanding officer of VFA-213 on the flight deck after an airborne change of command, Sept. 13, 2023. VFA-213 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
