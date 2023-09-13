Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Fighter Squadron 213 Airborne Change of Command [Image 11 of 18]

    Strike Fighter Squadron 213 Airborne Change of Command

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Three F/A-18Fs attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 fly in formation over the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during an airborne change of command ceremony, Sept. 13, 2023. VFA-213 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 8021313
    VIRIN: 230913-N-TL968-1362
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 939.48 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Fighter Squadron 213 Airborne Change of Command [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Change of Command
    VFA-213

