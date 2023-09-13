U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Rodgers, 60th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy crew chief, reads information on how to build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month at the Travis Main Exchange on Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2023. September is National Preparedness Month, intended to build a prepared and resilient community by educating our military members, military families and civilian counterparts on how to prepare and respond to local hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8021215
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-UO290-1038
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, National Preparedness Month Build a Kit [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
