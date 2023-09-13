Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Preparedness Month Build a Kit

    National Preparedness Month Build a Kit

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Dillard, left, Retired U.S. Air Force, and Rowena Dillard, Travis Elementary School attendance administrator, read information on how to build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month at the Travis Main Exchange on Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2023. September is National Preparedness Month, intended to build a prepared and resilient community by educating our military members, military families and civilian counterparts on how to prepare and respond to local hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

