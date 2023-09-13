230906-N-KU796-1261 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2023) Sailors secure ordnance to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during an ammunition transfer. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 19:10 Photo ID: 8021203 VIRIN: 230906-N-KU796-1261 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.