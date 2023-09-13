230906-N-KU796-1253 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 transports ordnance from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during an ammunition transfer. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:10
|Photo ID:
|8021202
|VIRIN:
|230906-N-KU796-1253
|Resolution:
|4227x2594
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
