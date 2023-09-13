Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 12 of 15]

    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230906-N-KU796-1253 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 transports ordnance from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during an ammunition transfer. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 19:10
    Photo ID: 8021202
    VIRIN: 230906-N-KU796-1253
    Resolution: 4227x2594
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution
    Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Navy
    USS Nimitz
    ammunition offload

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT