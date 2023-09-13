Nimitz Conducts Ammunition Offload Evolution

230906-N-KU796-1161 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 6, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 transfers ordnance from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during an ammunition transfer. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|09.06.2023
|09.13.2023 19:10
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
