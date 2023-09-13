230913-N-NF288-102 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 13, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jill Harvey, from Franklin, Pennsylvania, participates in a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 13. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 18:46 Photo ID: 8021196 VIRIN: 230913-N-NF288-7202 Resolution: 4179x6269 Size: 868.98 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct IET drill. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.