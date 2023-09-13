230913-N-NF288-118 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 13, 2023) Sailors participate in a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 13. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 18:46 Photo ID: 8021193 VIRIN: 230913-N-NF288-8756 Resolution: 5715x3810 Size: 820.75 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct IET drill. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS