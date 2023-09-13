USS Ralph Johnson Sailors conduct IET drill.

230913-N-NF288-118 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 13, 2023) Sailors participate in a flooding drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 13. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|09.13.2023
|09.13.2023 18:46
|8021193
|230913-N-NF288-8756
|5715x3810
|820.75 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|4
|0
