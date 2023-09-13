Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Basketball Semifinals [Image 2 of 2]

    Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Basketball Semifinals

    GERMANY

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Spc. Brent Garlic, a U.S. Army veteran and Team U.S. athlete, alongside fellow Team U.S. athletes, competes in the wheelchair basketball semifinals against the United Kingdom during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 13, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

