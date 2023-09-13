Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Basketball Semifinals

Spc. Brent Garlic, a U.S. Army veteran and Team U.S. athlete, alongside fellow Team U.S. athletes, competes in the wheelchair basketball semifinals against the United Kingdom during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 13, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023
Location: DE