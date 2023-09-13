Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Queer is promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant at a ceremony held Sept. 10, 2023, at the 179th Cyberspace Wing, Mansfield Lahm ANGB, Mansfield, Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Queer Promotion Ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
