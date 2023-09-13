Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – RANGE 06B 430 MP DET L&O Pistol, Table VI Qualification 8th September 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Fort Dix – RANGE 06B 430 MP DET L&amp;O Pistol, Table VI Qualification 8th September 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 430th MP L&O conduct pistol and table VI qualification on RANGE 6B At JB MDL Fort Dix. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 8020764
    VIRIN: 230908-A-IE493-3731
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 749.42 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – RANGE 06B 430 MP DET L&O Pistol, Table VI Qualification 8th September 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Table VI Qualification
    JB MDL Fort Dix 430 MP DET L&O Pistol

