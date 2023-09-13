An F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs a practice flyover at Tybee Island, Georgia, Sept 13, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team is in Savannah taking part in the Air Force’s historic William Tell competition taking place Sept. 11-15 at the Air Dominance Center located at the Savannah Air National Guard base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8020756
|VIRIN:
|230912-Z-MT804-2002
|Resolution:
|5112x3651
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Demo Team practices over Tybee Island [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
